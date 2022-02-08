Cardington, MG win girls’ games Monday

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington cruised past visiting Ridgedale Monday night to earn a 54-11 victory and improve to 17-2 this season.

The score was 21-8 after the first quarter and the Lady Pirates would then hold their opponents to a total of three points the rest of the way. It was 39-9 at the half and 46-11 after three periods in the Cardington win.

Beth Hardwick finished with a game-high 14 points. Mikayla Linkous scored nine and Abigail Hardwick finished with eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

The Mount Gilead girls’ basketball team had a big fourth-quarter comeback at Ridgemont Monday night in picking up a 54-51 decision.

The Indians trailed 12-6 after the first quarter, 25-17 at the half and 35-24 by the end of the third quarter. However, they exploded for 30 points down the stretch to finish on top by three.

