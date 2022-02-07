Posted on by

Sports Calendar


Wednesday, Feb. 9

• Cardington at Elgin, bowling, 4 p.m.

• Northmor at Utica, girls’ basketball, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10

• St. Peter’s at Gilead Christian, bowling, 4 p.m.

• Highland at Clear Fork, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Delaware Christian, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

• MOAC boys’ bowling tournament at Victory Lanes, Galion, 10 a.m.

• KMAC boys’ bowling tournament at Victory Lanes, Galion, 5 p.m.

• Reimer Road at Gilead Christian, basketball: girls’, 5:30 p.m.; boys’, 7 p.m.

• Cardington at Tree of Life, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m

• Highland at River Valley, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

• Lucas at Mount Gilead, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12

• KMAC girls’ bowling tournament at Victory Lanes, Galion, 9 a.m.

• KMAC wrestling tournament at Centerburg, 9 a.m.

• Highland at Painesville Inv., wrestling, 9 a.m.

• Division II sectional swimming at Marion YMCA, 10 a.m.

• Cardington at Olentangy Berlin, girls’ basketball, 1:30 p.m.

• Utica at Highland, girls’ basketball, 2:30 p.m.

• Pleasant at Mount Gilead, girls’ basketball, 2:30 p.m.

• MOAC girls’ bowling tournament at Victory Lanes, Galion, 3 p.m.

• Utica at Cardington, boys’ basketball, 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 14

• Danville at Highland, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

• Loudonville at Highland, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

• River Valley at Northmor, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.