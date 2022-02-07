Sports Calendar

Wednesday, Feb. 9
• Cardington at Elgin, bowling, 4 p.m.
• Northmor at Utica, girls’ basketball, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10
• St. Peter’s at Gilead Christian, bowling, 4 p.m.
• Highland at Clear Fork, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.
• Mount Gilead at Delaware Christian, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11
• MOAC boys’ bowling tournament at Victory Lanes, Galion, 10 a.m.
• KMAC boys’ bowling tournament at Victory Lanes, Galion, 5 p.m.
• Reimer Road at Gilead Christian, basketball: girls’, 5:30 p.m.; boys’, 7 p.m.
• Cardington at Tree of Life, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m
• Highland at River Valley, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.
• Lucas at Mount Gilead, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12
• KMAC girls’ bowling tournament at Victory Lanes, Galion, 9 a.m.
• KMAC wrestling tournament at Centerburg, 9 a.m.
• Highland at Painesville Inv., wrestling, 9 a.m.
• Division II sectional swimming at Marion YMCA, 10 a.m.
• Cardington at Olentangy Berlin, girls’ basketball, 1:30 p.m.
• Utica at Highland, girls’ basketball, 2:30 p.m.
• Pleasant at Mount Gilead, girls’ basketball, 2:30 p.m.
• MOAC girls’ bowling tournament at Victory Lanes, Galion, 3 p.m.
• Utica at Cardington, boys’ basketball, 6 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 14
• Danville at Highland, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
• Loudonville at Highland, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.
• River Valley at Northmor, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.