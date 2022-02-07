MG bowlers split with Centerburg

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Mount Gilead bowling teams split with Centerburg in action from Wednesday.

The boys earned a 2043-1946 road decision. Wyatt Irwin finished with a two-game total of 398, while Dylan Farrell finished with 381 pins and Graham Sherbourne also tallied 381.

The girls’ team was edged by a 1441-1440 score. Ashleah Levings scored 276 for the Indians and Sam Sellers contributed 252.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS