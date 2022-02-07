Boy’s BB teams draw for tournament

The Central District held its draw for the boys’ basketball tournaments on Sunday.

Mount Gilead will start out in Division III with a road game at fourth-seeded North Union on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. The winner of that contest will play Northmor on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m. Northmor would be at home against MG and on the road against North Union.

In Division II, Highland also could be at home or on the road for their first game. The Scots will play Saturday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. They will either be at home against Columbus East or traveling to Bishop Watterson.

On Friday, Feb. 25, Cardington will compete in Division IV at Madison Christian with that game scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.

Information received from the Central District Athletic Board.

