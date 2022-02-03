Johnson earns award for third straight week

For the third straight week, Mount Gilead graduate Allison Johnson was named Big Ten Indoor Track Athlete of the Week.

Johnson, a freshman at Penn State University, is the first Big Ten freshman to win three weekly honors over the course of an entire season, doing so as a result of her performances in the first three indoor track meets of her collegiate career. Her three consecutive awards tie a conference record.

She received this award for winning the 800-meter run in the recent Sykes & Sabock Challenge. Her time was 2:04.03, which currently is the fastest 800 time recorded in the NCAA this year. It also is second overall in Penn State history behind Danae Rivers’ 2019 time of 2:02.94.

Currently, Johnson has the top NCAA time in the 800 and 1000 and the 17th fastest in the mile. In Penn State history, she ranks second in all three events.

Information received from Penn State University.

