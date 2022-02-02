Cardington girls fall at Clear Fork

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Cardington girls’ basketball team couldn’t overcome a large deficit on the road at Clear Fork in dropping a 60-48 decision to fall to 16-2 on the season.

In the non-conference game, the Pirates trailed 17-9 after eight minutes of play and 32-21 at the half. The Colts increased their advantage to a 46-29 margin by the end of the third quarter. While the Pirates battled back in the fourth quarter, outscoring their hosts 19-14 over that period, they would not be able to get over the hump.

Dana Bertke led Cardington with 16 points.

