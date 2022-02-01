Mount Gilead splits bowling match with Elgin

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

On Monday, the Mount Gilead bowling teams split a contest against Elgin.

The Indian boys won their home match by a 2120-2020 margin. Top series went to Dylan Farrell, who rolled 436 over two games. Graham Sherbourne added a 406 series, Wyatt Irwin rolled 342 and Austin Layer added 326.

The girls’ team fell by a 1799-1604 score. MG was led by Ashleah Levings’ total of 299. Mikayla Meyer rolled 296 and Kyndra Irwin scored 275.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS