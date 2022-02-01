MG boys defeated by River Valley

By Rob Hamilton

The Mount Gilead boys’ basketball team couldn’t contend with River Valley’s offense in a 92-56 home loss to the Vikings Monday night.

The Indians trailed 32-10 after the first quarter and 51-30 at the half in falling to 7-11 on the season. Both Elijah Chafin and Paul Butterman scored 17 points in the game, with Chafin hitting three three-pointers. Carter Kennon added nine.

