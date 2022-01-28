Highland girls topped by Shelby

By Rob Hamilton

The Highland girls fell to MOAC-leading Shelby 66-23 in a road Thursday game.

The Whippets, who are state-ranked in Division II, took a 24-7 lead after the first quarter and added to their lead in each of the remaining three periods. They outscored the Scots 19-3 in the second quarter, 15-8 in the third and 8-5 in the fourth.

Emma West scored nine for Highland and Brylinn Tuggle added eight.

