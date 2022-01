For the second straight week, Penn State freshman Allison Johnson, a 2021 Mount Gilead High School graduate, was named the Big Ten Indoor Track Athlete of the Week.

She earned the award for recording the fastest mile in the Big Ten this season with a time of 4:37.44. Johnson is the first freshman to claim the Indoor Track Athlete of the Week honor twice in one season since 2012, as well as the first Penn State freshman to win it twice.

Information provided by Penn State University.

Information provided by Penn State University.