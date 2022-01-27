Highland bowlers earn wins over Galion

By Rob Hamilton

The Highland bowlers swept Galion in a Wednesday match with the boys winning 1853-1633 and the girls taking a () decision.

In the home match, the Scot boys were led by Trevor Stewart, who rolled the overall high game (223) and series (371). James Blaney had a 179 game, while Rusty Martin rolled 175 and Jacob Anthony scored 166. For the girls, Joleigh Burson posted a game of 170 pins.

