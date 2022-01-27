MG girls top Colonel Crawford on road

By Rob Hamilton

Mount Gilead earned a non-conference win at Colonel Crawford on Wednesday to improve to 8-9 on the season.

In their 35-27 decision, he Indians trailed 9-6 after the first quarter and 14-12 at the half, but rallied to hold a 25-23 lead going into the final period of play. They would add to their lead in the fourth to wind up on top by an eight-point margin.

