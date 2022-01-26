Bowling teams compete in matches

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland split a Tuesday bowling match at River Valley with the boys’ squad earning a 2127-2085 win.

Jesse Reigles had the overall high game of 261 and top series of 442 for the Scots. Trevor Stewart had a 195 game, while Jacob Anthony rolled a 166 game.

The girls were edged by a 1882-1776 margin. Leading the way for Highland was Joleigh Burson, who rolled the team’s top game (212) and series (368). Elyssa Reigles had games of 171 and 191, while Annabelle Clever rolled 165 in a game.

Mount Gilead Indians

The Mount Gilead bowling team split with Northmor on Friday, Jan. 21.

The boys’ team won 1909-1866. Graham Sherbourne led the team with a 392 series, while Dylan Farrell rolled a 348 series and Wyatt Irwin contributed 301 pins in his two games. The overall best series went to Northmor’s Cole Postell, who recorded a score of 402. Wesley Hammond added a 307 series for the Golden Knights.

Northmor’s girls won by an 1801-1468 score. Kourtney Rinehart led Northmor and all scorers with a 382 series, while Kahlan Ball tallied 366 pins and Taylor Cantrell contributed 298. Mount Gilead was led by Ashleah Levings’ score of 302 pins. Sam Sellers tallied 301.

On Tuesday, the Indians bowling teams split with Ridgedale, with the boys taking a 1839-1767 win. Farrell tallied 386 pins, while Sherbourne finished with 354. Also, Austin Layer scored 346 and Irwin added 318.

The girls’ team lost by a 1659-1306 score. Levings recorded 283 pins to lead MG, while Sellers finished with 243.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS