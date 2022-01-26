Local teams see non-league action Tuesday

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Northmor couldn’t overcome a slow start in dropping a 48-41 non-conference road game against Lucas on Tuesday.

The Golden Knights (8-9) found themselves in a 14-5 hole after eight minutes of play. They were able to outscore their hosts 20-18 over the middle two periods to get within a 32-25 count. Both teams then scored 16 points in the final quarter to keep the Lucas advantage at seven points.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead’s record fell to 6-10 on the season after being edged at home by Crestline Tuesday night.

In the 58-55 contest, the two teams were nearly even on the scoreboard after every period. It was 13-12 after the opening period in favor of the Bulldogs, who then led 28-26 at the half and 45-43 at the conclusion of the third.

Elijah Chafin led MG with 16 points. Carter Kennon tallied 13 and Paul Butterman finished with eight.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington was topped by visiting Newark Catholic Tuesday night by a 47-31 margin. The Pirates now have a 3-12 record.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS