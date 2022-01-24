Cardington girls clinch share of league title

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

On Saturday, Cardington (14-1, 10-0) shook off a slow start to beat host Fredericktown 40-37 and claim a share of the KMAC title.

The Pirates found themselves in an 11-3 hole after the first quarter, but bounced back to hold a 14-13 lead going into the half. They increased their advantage to a 29-23 count by the end of the third quarter, but the Freddies rallied to tie the game late until a last-second three-pointer by Mikayla Linkous proved to be the deciding points.

Linkous finished with five shots from long range and led the team with 19 points.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor got back into the win column and improved to 9-8, 6-6 on Saturday when they traveled to Centerburg and finished on top by a 35-29 score.

Highland Scots

Highland fell on Friday to visiting Marion Harding by a 54-42 count. They are now 5-10 overall and 3-7 in MOAC play.

The score was only 17-15 in favor of Harding after the opening quarter and 28-24 at the half, but the Presidents took a 15-8 edge in the third to lead by 11 going into the fourth. Highland would get back to within five in the fourth, but wound up losing by 12.

Emma West scored 13 to lead the Scots, while Brylinn Tuggle finished with eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

A third-quarter rally by Danville boosted them past visiting Mount Gilead on Saturday by a 45-42 margin.

The Indians (7-9, 3-8) led 11-8 after the first quarter and 24-19 at the half, but were outscored in the third quarter to fall behind 33-30. Both teams then tallied 12 points over the final eight minutes as the Blue Devils held on for the hard-fought win.

Both Faith White and Greer Simpson scored 13 points to lead MG, while Madilyn Elson finished with 10.

