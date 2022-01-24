Boys’ basketball teams see weekend action

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

On Saturday, host Highland was edged by Pleasant in a 46-44 contest.

In a back-and-forth contest, the Scots led 16-8 after eight minutes of action, but watched their opponents rally to lead 25-23 at the half. A strong third quarter made it 37-29 in favor of Highland, but Pleasant would battle back in the fourth to narrowly wind up on top.

Garrett Fitzpatrick paced the Scots (5-9, 3-6 in league play) with 15 points. Both Jordan Bellamy, who hit three three-pointers, and Brock Church finished with nine.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor couldn’t quite overcome a slow start in falling to host Centerburg by a 54-36 margin Friday.

The Golden Knights (8-8, 5-6 in league action) found themselves in a 20-6 hole after the first quarter. They would rally to within a 29-20 margin at the half and a 38-33 score after three quarters, but were outscored 16-3 down the stretch to fall in the KMAC contest.

Grant Bentley finished with nine points to lead Northmor.

Cardington Pirates

Fredericktown pulled away from Cardington on Friday in topping the visiting Pirates 73-38.

THe score was only 17-12 in favor of the Freddies after one quarter and 33-23 at the half, but the host team would outscored Cardington 23-7 in the third quarter to widen their lead and then continued to add to it in the fourth in picking up the KMAC win.

The Pirates (3-11, 1-8) got nine points on three three-pointers by Journey Williamson, while A.J. Brehm added eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead fell to 6-9 overall and 4-6 in KMAC play on Friday after suffering a 65-54 loss at Danville.

The Indians led 16-7 after eight minutes of action, but watched their opponents battle back to lead 29-23 at the half. The game would be tied at 36 by the end of the third quarter; however, Danville tallied 29 points in the fourth to pull away for the decision.

Elijah Chafin tallied 19 points to pace MG, while Carter Kennon added 14.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS