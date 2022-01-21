Highland boys battle back to top Ontario

By Rob Hamilton

Highland claimed a 59-56 road win over Ontario in MOAC boys’ basketball action Thursday night to avenge a loss to the Warriors earlier in the season.

The Scots trailed by a 15-13 margin after the opening period, but outscored Ontario 16-8 to lead 29-23 at the intermission. Ontario would control the action in the third quarter to regain the advantage at 45-41, but Highland rallied in the fourth to wind up on top by three points.

Garrett Fitzpatrick led the Scots with 15 points, while Brock Church hit four three-pointers on his way to 14. Also, Jordan Bellamy had 10 and Rider Minnick finished with eight.

