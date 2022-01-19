Highland girls cruise past Northridge

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Highland girls picked up their third win in their past four games on Tuesday, as they topped visiting Northridge by a 54-32 margin in non-league action.

The Scots (5-9) led 15-9 after the first quarter and increased that advantage to a 30-14 margin at the half. They would go on to outscore their opponents in the second half in picking up the 22-point win.

Brylinn Tuggle finished with 17 points and Emma West scored 15 for Highland, while Kameron Stover tallied eight.

