Mount Gilead graduate Allison Johnson earned the second-fastest 1000-meter run time in Penn State University history recently at the Nittany Lion Challenge.

Johnson won the race with a time of 2:43.12, which currently is the fastest time in the nation for that event. She also competed as part of the school’s race-winning 1600-meter relay.

Information provided by Terry Knaul.

