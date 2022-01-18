Cardington girls have first loss of season

By Rob Hamilton

The Cardington girls’ basketball team couldn’t back up a solid start to their Monday non-conference home game against River Valley in suffering their first loss of the season.

In their 47-32 loss to the Vikings, the 13-1 Pirates held a 14-10 lead after eight minutes of action, but were outscored 14-5 in the second quarter to fall behind 24-19. After only scoring two points in the third, they faced a 36-21 deficit and weren’t able to dig out of that hole in the fourth.

Mikayla Linkous finished with eight points to lead the Pirates.

