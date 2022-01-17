Highland boys top Clear Fork

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland got back into the win column on Friday when they traveled to Clear Fork for a MOAC contest and came away with a 61-53 victory.

The Scots led 8-6 after the first quarter and 19-16 at the half, but pulled away in the third quarter to hold a 41-30 lead. While they were outscored in the fourth quarter, they would not lose their lead in improving to 4-8 overall and 2-5 in league play.

Jordan Bellamy connected four times from long range and scored 19 points to lead the Scots. Garrett Fitzpatrick added 12, Gavin Hankins added 10, Rider Minnick scored nine and Brock Church finished with eight.

Northmor Golden Knights

East Knox came back in the second half to defeat the Northmor boys on Friday by a 40-33 count.

The Golden Knights (7-7, 4-5 in the KMAC) led 7-4 after eight minutes of play and 16-13 at the half, but were held to only three third quarter points in falling behind 28-19 and wouldn’t be able to recover from that deficit.

Max Lower had seven points to lead Northmor.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS