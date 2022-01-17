MG girls earn Saturday win

By Rob Hamilton

On Saturday, Mount Gilead held on to top visiting Centerburg by a 44-41 margin to improve to 6-8, 2-7 in the KMAC..

The Lady Indians led after every quarter in the contest. The score was 12-9 after the first quarter and 24-18 at the half. MG led 39-34 going into the fourth and was able to maintain an advantage by the final buzzer.

Aubrey Thomas led the team with 12 points. Faith White finished with 11, Madilyn Elson scored 10 and Greer Simpson tallied eight.

Northmor Golden Knights

On Saturday, Northmor was edged 45-40 by host East Knox to fall to 8-7, 5-5 in the KMAC.

The score was 10-7 in favor of the Bulldogs after the opening period, but Northmor rallied to lead 22-21 going into the half, but would be outscored 24-18 over the final two periods in the contest.

Highland Scots

Highland couldn’t make it two in a row in the MOAC when they traveled to Pleasant on Saturday.

The Scots (4-9, 3-5 in league play) got off to a slow start and couldn’t catch up in a 68-43 game. The Spartans led 29-8 after the opening period. They increased their advantage to 45-21 at the half and 62-31 after three periods. Highland did take a 12-9 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Emma West finished with 19 ponts to led the Lady Scots, while Guinevere Jackson finished with 11.

