Highland bowlers pick up wins

Both Highland bowling teams won at Buckeye Valley on Friday. The girls finished on top by a 1622-1466 margin.

Leading the way for the team was Kelsey Munday, who had the overall high game of 176 and overall top series of 305.

In the boys’ match, the Scots won by a 1464-1034 score. Both James Blaney and Rusty Martin tied for the overall top game, with Martin claiming the overall top series.

