MG bowling teams see action

The Mount Gilead bowling teams took part in a number of matches during the first couple weeks of 2022.

On Jan. 6, the teams were edged by Crestline at Victory Lanes. The boys fell by a 1860-1839 score. Leading the way for MG was Dylan Farrell, who had a two-game series of 393. Graham Sherbourne rolled 340 on the day, while Austin Layer scored 328.

The girls were topped by a 1351-1218 margin. Ashleah Levings rolled a 264 series to lead the team, while Samantha Sellers scored 246.

On Tuesday, the team split against Cardington. The girls’ team won 1596-1415. The Indians wer paced by Mikayla Meyers who rolled a 333 series. Sellers added 311 pins and Levings scored 284. For Cardington, Payton Goodman had 350 pins and Alexis Peters scored 235.

The Pirate boys won their match by a 2019-1943 margin. Cardington’s Silas Horton scored 412, while Zane Everly had 355 pins and Andrew Weber added 309.

For MG, Sherbourne led all scorers with 421 pins. Wyatt Irwin added 382 and Dylan Farrell tallied 362.

The team then split with Fredericktown on Thursday, with the boys earning a 2114-1919 decision. Sherbourne’s two-game total of 461 pins led all scorers. Farrell rolled 392 pins, Wyatt Irwin added 348 and Layer tallied 301.

The girls’ team was topped 1644-1534. Levings rolled 322 pins to lead the team, while Meyer finished with 281.

