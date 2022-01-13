Highland bowlers topped by Harding

By Rob Hamilton

The Highland bowling teams fell at Harding on Wednesday.

The boys’ squad lost by a 2384-1866 margin. James Blaney had the team’s high game of 230, while Trevor Stewart had the best series of 412 on games of 223 and 189. Also, freshman Jacob Anthony had a personal best score of 181.

The girls’ team only had four bowlers compete in an 1810-1177 contest. The team’s top score came from Faith Stewart, who rolled a 163 game.

