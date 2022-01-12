County boys’ teams suffer Tuesday losses

By Rob Hamilton

The Northmor boys’ basketball team couldn’t quite overcome a slow start in falling at Fredericktown by a 59-54 count on Tuesday.

The Freddies jumped out to a 15-7 lead after eight minutes of action. Northmor closed within a 28-23 score at the half and got it to 42-40 by the end of the third quarter, but Fredericktown was able to hold on for the win.

Grant Bentley led Northmor with 14 points. Both Logan Mariotti and Max Lower contributed 12, with Mariotti connecting three times from long range in the game.

Cardington Pirates

The Cardington boys’ basketball team fell at league-leading Centerburg by a 71-32 margin on Tuesday to fall to 2-9, 1-7 in the KMAC.

The score was 40-21 in favor of the Trojans at halftime, as they picked up the league win.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead couldn’t get untracked offensively at East Knox Tuesday in dropping a 54-32 decision.

The 6-7, 4-4 in league play Indians were held to 11 points in the first half in finding themselves in a 28-11 hole. While they played better in the second half, staying within a 26-21 margin of their hosts, they were unable to climb back into the game.

