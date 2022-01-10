Northmor gets past Danville in OT

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor outlasted Danville by a 78-72 score in overtime on Friday to improve to 7-5 and 4-3 in KMAC action.

The team was in a 17-12 hole after the opening period, but bounced back to lead 30-29 at the half. It was 50-44 after three periods, but Danville rallied to knot things up at 67 by the end of regulation. However, the Golden Knights controlled the extra session by an 11-5 margin to earn the hard-fought win.

Grant Bentley hit three three-pointers and scored 31 points, while Graesin Cass scored 29 to pace the team. Logan Mariotti finished with nine.

Highland Scots

The Scots struggled with KMAC-leading Centerburg on Saturday, falling by a 73-36 margin. Their record now is 3-8.

The score was 16-5 in favor of the Trojans after eight minutes and a big second quarter pushed that advantage to a 47-16 margin. Highland kept things within a 26-20 score in the second half, but would not be able to cut into their deficit.

Jordan Bellamy led the Scots with 12 points, while Garrett Fitzpatrick tallied eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

MG was topped 53-41 by host Fredericktown on Friday to fall to 5-6, 4-3.

The Indians found themselves trailing 11-6 after eight minutes of play and 26-18 at the half. Fredericktown would add one point to their advantage in the third quarter to make it 39-30 and then pushed their lead to double digits in the fourth.

Paul Butterman’s 17 points led Mount Gilead, while Elijah Chafin hit a trio of three-pointers in scoring 14.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington couldn’t get untracked offensively in a pair of weekend defeats at home.

On Friday, the host Pirates were topped 41-26 by East Knox. The Bulldogs led 10-5 after one period, but increased that advantage to a 26-13 margin at the half and maintained a double-digit lead throughout the second half in claiming the decision.

Both Gavin Crockett and A.J. Brehm tallied eight points for the Pirates.

On Saturday, Cardington fell to 2-8 after losing 49-32 to visiting Pleasant.

The score was 10-4 in favor of the Spartans after the opening period. Cardington got within a 23-21 by halftime, but was outscored 10-4 in the third quarter and 16-7 in the fourth.

