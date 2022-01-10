Cardington, Highland get weekend girls’ BB wins

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington finished their week with a 73-48 win over visiting East Knox to improve to 12-0, 8-0 in league play.

The Pirates only led 10-5 after eight minutes of play, but increased their advantage to a 29-16 margin by the half. They would conclude the contest by outscoring their opponents 22-11 in the third quarter and 22-21 in the fourth to win by 25.

Karsyn Edwards led the team with 18 points, hitting four three-pointers in the process. Both Mikayla Linkous (17 points) and Beth Hardwick (15) also added three three-pointers, while Dana Bertke tallied 10 points.

Highland Scots

The Highland girls split a pair of weekend games.

On Friday, the team lost 51-24 to Clear Fork to fall to 2-5 in the MOAC. The Scots struggled offensively in the contest, trailing 10-3 after the first quarter and 25-8 at the half. The score was 40-19 after three periods.

Highland would rebound on Saturday when they traveled to Centerburg, winning by a 42-23 count to improve to 3-8 on the season.

The score was only 17-13 after one quarter and 21-17 at the half, but Highland dominated the second half, outscoring their hosts 13-4 in the third quarter and 8-2 in the fourth to earn the win.

Emma West finished with 12 points to lead the Scots.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor couldn’t get over the hump against visiting Danville on Saturday in falling by a 60-53 count.

The Golden Knights (7-6, 4-4) overcame a 19-9 deficit after eight minutes of play to tie the game at 30 going into the half. However, they were outscored 14-7 in the third quarter and couldn’t close the gap again in losing by four.

Reagan Swihart hit four three-pointers in scoring a team-high 15 points. Brooke Dennison added 12, while Haley Dille scored eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

The Indians suffered a loss at Fredericktown on Saturday to fall to 5-7, 1-6 on the season.

In their 40-27 defeat, MG was in front 8-6 after eight minutes of play, but fell behind by a 14-11 margin by halftime. It was 29-19 after the third quarter as the Freddies gradually pulled away to claim the decision.

Both Aubrey Thomas and Faith White scored seven to lead MG.

