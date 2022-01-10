MG swimmers in pair of meets

The Mount Gilead swim team competed against Kenton and Bucyrus Wynford Tuesday in Kenton. The boys won the three-way meet, and the girls came in second.

Scoring first place points in their individual events were Michael Snopik, 50 and 100 free; Joel Conrad, 200 IM and the 100 back with a new school record; Mason Kidwell, 100 fly; Kamry Grandstaff, 100 back; and Luke Fraizer, 100 breaststroke.

The boys medley relay (Snopik, Fraizer, Kidwell and Conrad) also came in first, along with the 200 free relay (Cole Hershner, Luke Fraizer, Hayden McClelland and Brice Haughn) and the 400 free relay (McClelland, Kidwell, Snopik and Conrad.)

Bringing in 2nd place points were Kidwell in the 200 IM, Taylor Robinson in the 200 free and 100 back, Kamry Grandstaff in the 100 free; and Hershner in the 100 free and 100 breast.

Robinson, Ella Fraizer, Grandstaff and Jillian Jones brought in additional points in the 200 medley and free relays, as did McClelland in the 100 back, Ella Fraizer in the 100 breast and Robinson in the 100 back.

Coming in first in the JV heats were McClelland in the 50 free, Haughn in the 100 free and AJ Newson in the 100 breast. Carson Mowery, Haughn, and Josh Davis all achieved PRs in the 100 free, while Mowery, Haughn and Newson all PRd in the 100 breast. Wyatt Mowry also completed a successful 100 breaststroke.

The team competed at the Northridge Invitational on Saturday at New Albany High School against Granville, Watkins Memorial, Northridge and Oakstone Academy.

“These were good-sized teams, so the Indians did not prevail! We had some great swims and some season and personal bests, however! While this invite was not as extensive as in past years, it was good to travel and go up against some different competition in a nice facility. I was really proud of our efforts at a difficult time in our season. The swimmers were also very pleased that our superintendent, Zach Howard, attended the meet,” according to coach Dina Snow.

Top finishes: Boys medley relay (Snopik, Fraizer, Kidwell and Conrad), third; Taylor Robinson, third, 200 free; Conrad, second in 50 free and first in 100 fly with a new school record; Snopik, third in the 50 free and second in 100 free, both season best times and the 400 free relay (Hershner, Kidwell, Snopik and Conrad), third.

Kidwell made in onto the MG top five list with his PR and fourth place finish in the 200 IM.

Also scoring in individual events:

Robinson, 100 free; Ella Fraizer 50 free and 100 breast; Jones, 50 free and 100 back; Grandstaff, 100 free and 100 back. This foursome also scored in the 200 medley and 200 free relays.

Hershner, 200 free; Kidwell, 100 fly; McClelland, 100 back; Luke Fraizer, 100 breast; Mowery, 100 free; Davis, 100 back. Hershner, Mowery, Fraizer and McClelland also scored in the 200 free relay.

Wyatt Mowry achieved PRs in both the 50 and 100 free.

Information received from Dina Snow.

