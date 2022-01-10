Highland, Northmor at invitationals

Highland’s wrestling team finished fourth in the 14-team Olentangy Orange Pioneer Classic on Saturday, claiming 175.5 points in the process.

The Scots had three champions on the day. Konner Blaney took first at 106 pounds, pinning Watterson’s Grayson Conyers at the 3:50 mark of that match. At 132 pounds, Caleb Wetzel finished his day by pinning Wyatt Grube of Madison-Plains 2:40 into that match. Cody Matthews also earned a title via pin, as he dispatched Orange’s Idell Ferguson with five seconds remaining to win at 157 pounds.

Eli Grandstaff took second at 175 pounds, with his only loss coming by decision in the finals.

Finishing third were Brendan Lester (113) and Kaden Miller (144). Remington Baker finished fourth at 150 pounds, while Ethan Taylor took fifth at 215 pounds.

Northmor Golden Knights

Competing at Mansfield’s J.C. Gorman, the Northmor wrestling team took 15th out of 33 teams, scoring a total of 66.5 points.

The team was led by a pair of runner-up competitors. At 113 pounce, Cowin Becker won his first three matches before being topped by decision in the finals by Jacob Ohl of Ontario. Niko Christo added a second-place finish at 157 pounds. He also went 3-1 with his only blemish a decision loss to Ashland’s John Metzger in the championship match.

Dylan Amens added a seventh-place finish at 150 pounds, going 5-2 over the course of the two-day meet.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

