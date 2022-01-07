Highland can’t complete comeback against RV

By Rob Hamilton

Highland couldn’t get over the hump against visiting River Valley Thursday night in falling by a 66-53 count.

The score was 18-14 in favor of the Vikings after eight minutes, but after outscoring the Scots 14-6 in the second period, that lead had increased to a 32-20 margin. It was 47-33 after the third quarter, but a Highland comeback got them as close to five points in the fourth before RV surged down the stretch to win by 13.

Jordan Bellamy scored 21 points to lead Highland. Rider Minnick tallied 16 and Garrett Fitzpatrick finished with 11.

