Highland bowlers topped by Pleasant

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland’s bowling teams were topped by visiting Pleasant on Wednesday.

The girls’ squad was edged by a 1676-1623 margin. The team led going into the Baker frames, but couldn’t hold onto their advantage. Joleigh Burson had a 192 game to lead the way, while Faith Stewart (186) and Elyssa Reigles (173) also had good scores.

The boys’ team fell by a 2181-1784 margin. Leading the Scots in the match were Trevor Stewart’s 213 game and Jesse Reigles’ effort of 193.

