Mount Gilead girls edged by River Valley

Mount Gilead’s girls’ basketball team fell to 5-6 on the season when they hosted River Valley on Wednesday and were edged by a 56-51 count.

The game was close throughout, with the Vikings leading 33-30 at the intermission. River Valley increased their lead to 46-41 at the end of the third quarter, but MG battled back to tie the game in the fourth period before eventually falling.

