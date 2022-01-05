MG boys fall at Pleasant

By Rob Hamilton

Mount Gilead’s boys’ basketball team couldn’t keep up with Pleasant in falling by a 73-48 margin in a Tuesday night road non-conference game.

The Indians (5-5) only trailed 8-7 after eight minutes of play, but watched the Spartans increase their advantage to a 26-17 margin by the half. It was 51-30 after three periods and Pleasant was able to maintain a big lead throughout the fourth.

Elijah Chafin paced MG with 20 points. Owen High added eight.

