MG girls beat Crestline

The Mount Gilead girls’ basketball team improved to 5-5 to close out 2021 with a big win over non-league Crestline.

The final score of the Thursday game was 45-5 in favor of the Indians.

Highland Scots

The Highland girls’ basketball team (2-7, 2-4 in MOAC play) couldn’t get untracked on Wednesday when they traveled to River Valley.

In a 64-25 loss, the team found themselves in a 15-8 hole after the first quarter. The Vikings then took a 21-5 edge in the second to lead 36-13 at the half. They would continue to outscore the Scots in the third and fourth periods to add to their lead.

Emma West finished with 12 points to lead Highland in the game.

