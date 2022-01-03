Cardington, MG fall in boys’ games

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Cardington would not be able to make it two in a row when they took on Northridge in a Thursday non-conference game.

The visiting Pirates fell by a 53-36 score. They were down by a 31-13 margin going into the half and it was 40-21 after three periods.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead fell into an early deficit and couldn’t claw out of it in falling 70-50 at Ridgemont on Wednesday.

The Indians (5-4) trailed 20-10 after the opening period and watched Ridgemont increase that advantage to a 38-19 margin by the half. It was 56-31 after three period, as the Indians suffered the loss.

Elijah Chafin scored 16 points to page MG, while Paul Butterman added 10 and Carter Kennon hit three three-pointers to finish with nine.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS