Highland sixth at Harding

Highland’s wrestling team took sixth place out of a total of 39 schools at the Marion Harding Wrestling Classic last week.

The Scots finished with 111.5 points over the two-day invitational. Northmor took 23rd with 52 points and Mount Gilead tied for 30th with 38.

Highland was paced by Kaden Miller, who won the 144-pound weight class. He went 5-0 over the meet, topping Ridgedale’s Ridge Barkley by a 14-5 major decision in the championship match.

Four other Scot wrestlers placed. Cody Matthews went 5-1 at 157 pounds to take third place. At 175 pounds, Eli Grandstaff claimed sixth place. Also, Brendan Lester was seventh at 113 pounds and Konner Blaney was eighth at 106.

The team also got points from a number of other competitors. Both Remington Baker (150) and Landon Pedigo (285) won three matches in the tournament, while Andrew Bellas (126) and Caleb Wetzel (132) contributed a pair of wins each. Chandler Stevens (190) and Ethan Taylor (215) both picked up one win apiece.

Northmor brought five wrestlers to Harding, with two of them placing. At 138 pounds, Marcus Cortez won five of seven matches to earn fourth place. Cowin Becker went 4-2 to take fifth place at 113 pounds.

Niko Christo added a pair of wins at 165 pounds, while both Trenton Ramos (144) and Dylan Amens (150) claimed wins.

Mount Gilead, who also entered five wrestlers, got a fifth place finish from Garrett George at the 190-pound class. He went 4-2 over the two days.

Gabe Simpson won three matches at 150 pounds, while both Justin Dendinger (215) and Isaiah Fisher (285) won twice. Ashton Clark picked up one win at 175.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

