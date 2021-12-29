Girls basketball: Loudonville tops Northmor, 64-56

Loudonville used a big fourth quarter to outlast Northmor on Wednesday night at The Castle. The Redbirds overcame the Golden Knights by a final score of 64-56.

Sophomore Corri Vermillya led the way for Loudonville with 29 points and senior teammate Shalen Guilliams poured in 22 points of her own.

“We tried to recognize where they were at, but they still got open,” Northmor head coach Freddie Beachy explained. “You can control a team who only has one good player, but when there is two good players, it’s a lot harder.”

Loudonville stormed out of the gates to take an 11-2 advantage early in the first period and extended its lead to 25-7 after one quarter of play. Vermillya scored 14 points in the opening quarter to jumpstart her team.

Northmor battled back in the second quarter to stay within striking distance. The Golden Knights forced nine second-quarter turnovers by the Redbirds, but still trailed Loudonville 36-17 at intermission.

Senior Lexi Wenger scored eight points in the second quarter and led the Golden Knights with 11 points at halftime. Wenger finished with 23 points on the night to pace Northmor.

Northmor was able to inch a bit closer in the third quarter. Golden Knights senior Paige Caudill knocked down three three-point field goals in the quarter and finished with 13 points.

However, Caudill was matched by Loudonville’s Shalen Guilliams, who knocked down three triples of her own. After three quarters of play, the Redbirds led Northmor, 48-34.

“They played hard. They have two players that we tried to shut down. When you dig a hole that big it’s hard to come out of,” Beachy said.

Northmor controlled the turnover battle, 26-17, despite the loss.

“That defense we ran in the second half was all on the fly,” Beachy stated. “We changed it as we were playing. They (Loudonville) are smart and they are way better than they were last year.”

Northmor took one last punch at the Redbirds in the final period, but would fall short. Wenger added 11 fourth-quarter points for the Golden Knights.

Vermillya was huge for Loudonville in the fourth quarter with 11 points, much like she was in the first period.

Beachy said he liked the effort his ballclub put forth against Loudonville and hopes they can continue that when the schedule resumes in 2022.

“I am proud of them. Hopefully, they carry this over to next week,” Beachy said.

Northmor (7-4), which saw a five-game winning streak snapped with the loss to Loudonville, will look to regroup in the new year when they play host to Cardington on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at The Castle. The Golden Knights then entertain Danville on Saturday, Jan. 8.

Northmor’s winning streak featured victories against Fredericktown (58-47), East Knox (43-41), Mount Gilead (46-43), Centerburg (63-24), and Galion (70-30).

Loudonville (9-1) will travel to play Clear Fork on Jan. 4. The Redbirds have now won four consecutive games. Their only loss so far this season was a 44-41 setback against Mansfield Senior.

Northmor’s Lexi Wenger (left) and Loudonville’s Kenzie Cutlip (right) go after a rebound during a non-conference girls basketball game played Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at The Castle. Loudonville won the game 64-56 to end the Golden Knights‘ five-game winning streak. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/12/web1_GAL010122_SPORTS_BKG_NHS_LOU-1.jpg Northmor’s Lexi Wenger (left) and Loudonville’s Kenzie Cutlip (right) go after a rebound during a non-conference girls basketball game played Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at The Castle. Loudonville won the game 64-56 to end the Golden Knights‘ five-game winning streak. Brandon Little | AIM Media Midwest

Redbirds end Knights’ 5-game win streak