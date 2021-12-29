Highland, Cardington win Tuesday boys’ games

By Rob Hamilton

Highland improved to 3-5 on the year with a 53-40 win over Mansfield Christian Tuesday on the opening night of the team’s Holiday Showcase.

The Scots trailed 14-12 after eight minutes of action, but recovered to lead 21-19 at the half. They would go on to outscore the Flames 18-9 in the third quarter and 14-12 in the fourth to pull away for the double-digit win.

Jordan Bellamy led the way with 19 points and had three three-pointers on the night, while Garrett Fitzpatrick finished with 17.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington picked up its second boys’ basketball win of the year at Delaware Christian on Tuesday. The final score was 49-32.

The 2-5 Pirates rode a strong second half to the victory. The team trailed by two at the half with the score being 20-18 in favor of the Eagles. However, Cardington took a 31-12 advantage over the final two quarters to pass and pull away from their opponents.

