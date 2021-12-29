Cardington girls run past Bucyrus

By Rob Hamilton

The Cardington Lady Pirates cruised to a 79-25 home win over Bucyrus Tuesday night.

The score was 20-8 after the first quarter and the Pirates widened their advantage throughout in improving to 10-0. It was 44-18 at the half and 64-23 going into the fourth quarter of the blowout.

Beth Hardwick hit four three-pointers in finishing with 20 points. Kambry Edwards added 16, Mikayla Linkous scored 15, Dana Bertke tallied 13 and Emalee Artz finished with nine.

