Northmor boys edge Clear Fork

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

On Thursday, Northmor held off a late Clear Fork charge to claim a 51-49 win on the road.

The 5-4 Golden Knights trailed 13-6 after the first quarter, but battled back to lead 27-23 at the intermission. The score was 39-29 going into the fourth period. While Northmor was outscored 20-12 over those eight minutes, they were able to hold on for the win.

Graesin Cass placed the Golden Knights with 18 points. Both Grant Bentley and Max Lower finished with nine.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS