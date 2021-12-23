Cardington girls top Indians

Cardington rode a balanced offensive attack to a 54-37 win over host Mount Gilead Wednesday to remain perfect on the year at 9-0, 6-0 in league play, while the Indians fell to 3-5, 1-5.

The Pirates finished with four girls in double figures. Kambry Edwards led the team with 12 points, while Beth Hardwick, Mikayla Linkous and Karsyn Edwards all added 10. The team also hit nine three-pointers, with Hardwick contributing three of that number.

“That’s what we’re known for — that balance,” said Pirate coach Jamie Edwards. “Any of our five starters can take off on any night.”

Cardington led for nearly the entire game, with MG’s only lead coming in the first quarter when back-to-back baskets by Aubrey Thomas staked them to a 4-3 lead. However, the Pirates recovered to get a three from Linkous, a basket from Dana Bertke, two free throws from Karsyn Edwards and one foul shot by Bertke to surge in front 11-4.

Mount Gilead would keep it close for the rest of the quarter, though, as four more points by Thomas helped them stay within a 15-10 count.

However, the Pirates would run away with the game in the second quarter. They opened the period with two points each from both Kambry and Karsyn Edwards and Linkous added her second three to make it 22-10. With the score 26-16 with just under two minutes to go in the half, Hardwick then hit back-to-back threes to give Cardington a 32-16 lead going into the intermission.

“We’re finding our way,” said Mount Gilead coach Bob Scott. “If that’s the worst loss we have all year, that isn’t bad. I did see some good things.”

The Indian coach noted that one thing his young team is still trying to do is get consistent scoring. Madilyn Elson led the team with 14 points, of which eight came in the fourth quarter; while Thomas scored eight of her 10 in the first quarter.

“That’s kind of been us all year,” he said. “We started out the year real slow scoring-wise. When you play two freshmen and a lot bunch of sophomores and juniors, none of those kids have had to be a big scorer in high school.”

Cardington would lead by as many as 24 points in the third quarter, as Karsyn Edwards scored five points in that period and four other girls controlled points. A pair of fourth quarter threes by Elson helped MG get within a 51-34 margin, but the Indians would not be able to cut further into their deficit.

The win extends Cardington’s impressive win streak — both against league foes and all regular season opposition.

“Add all the MOAC games and we had one league loss to Elgin (Jan. 6, 2017),” he said. “In the KMAC, we’ve won 63 in a row and 47 in a row regular season.”

Mikayla Linkous was one of four Cardington players to hit double figures in Wednesday night's win over Mount Gilead, finishing with 10. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Mount Gilead's Faith White works her way inside for a shot attempt against Cardington on Wednesday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

