Highland, Northmor pick up boys’ basketball wins Tuesday

Highland held on at home against Galion to pick up a 66-61 MOAC boys’ basketball victory on Tuesday.

The Scots (2-5, 1-4) took an early lead at 17-10 after the first quarter. While Galion got within a 29-24 margin by the half, Highland rode a strong third quarter to a 48-36 advantage. The Tigers took the fourth by a 25-18 margin, but Highland was able to hold on for the decision.

Both Jordan Bellamy and Brock Church tallied 15 points for Highland. Zach Schmidt finished with 12.

Northmor Golden Knights

The Northmor boys’ basketball team improved to 4-4 on the year with a 54-33 non-league win over Loudonville Tuesday night.

The Golden Knights got off to a slow start and trailed 6-3 after eight minutes of play. However, they would get on track in the second, taking a 17-14 advantage into the half. Northmor then blew open the game in the third period, increasing their lead to 39-19 on their way to winning decisively.

Graesin Cass led all scorers with 22 points. He hit three three-pointers in the game. Grant Bentley added 10.

