Highland bowlers see action

On Wednesday, the Highland bowling teams splits with River Valley.

The host Scots won the girls’ match by a 1639-1552 margin. Joleigh Burson rolled a 176 game, while Annabelle Clever added a 162 game.

The boys fell by a 2202-1956 margin. James Blaney had a 213 game, while Rusty Martin (194), Trevor Stewart (184) and Jesse Reigles (181) also had good showings.

Both Highland teams suffered losses to Elgin on Friday. The boys were edged by a 1896-1827 score. Blaney had the overall top game of 203 and series of 403. Also, Martin added scores of 194 and 178 and Reigles had a 181 showing.

The girls also lost a close contest — by a score of 1791-1735. Elyssa Reigles had games of 179 and 190, while Ryleigh Dewart added scores of 164 and 171. Also, Burson rolled a 186 game.

