Highland girls split two MOAC games

The Highland girls’ basketball team split a pair of league contests last week to make their record 2-5, 2-3 in MOAC play.

On Thursday, the Scots fell at home to league-leading Shelby by a 65-43 margin. The Whippets took an advantage in every quarter, leading 17-7 after the first quarter and 33-18 at the half. It was 51-31 going into the final period of the 22-point game. Emma West led Highland with 11 points, while Guinevere Jackson tallied 10 and Brylinn Tuggle finished with nine.

The Scots got back into the win column on Saturday when they hosted Galion and earned a 56-30 decision.

Highland led 12-7 after the first quarter, but blew open the game by outscoring their guests 15-2 in the second period. It was 42-19 after three quarters, as the Scots easily earned the win.

Kameron Stover scored 13 points to lead Highland. Tuggle added 11, while Guinevere Jackson had 10, Jacinta Eblin scored nine and West finished with eight.

Cardington Pirates

The Cardington girls’ basketball team earned its 61st straight KMAC win and 46th straight victory in regular season play on Saturday when they hosted Fredericktown.

In their 56-28 decision, the 8-0 (5-0 in league play) Pirates jumped out to a 24-9 lead after eight minutes of play. It was 37-14 at the half and 47-19 after three periods.

Beth Hardwick scored 13 points to lead Cardington, while Kambry Edwards hit three threes in adding 11. Both Dana Bertke and Mikayla Linkous tallied eight.

Northmor Golden Knights

Host Northmor cruised past Centerburg by a 63-24 margin Saturday to improve to 6-3, 4-2 in league play.

The score was 24-2 after the opening period and 36-14 at the half. Northmor scored 20 in the third to lead 56-21 and never looked back in the game.

The team had balanced scoring, with Lexi Wenger scoring 15 points and Paige Caudill adding 12 on four three-pointers. Brooke Dennison tallied 11 and Reagan Swihart finished with eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

The Mount Gilead girls (3-4, 1-4 in league play) fell at home to Danville in a close one on Saturday.

In their 59-52 loss, the Indians were tied with their opponents 15-15 after eight minutes and 25-25 at the half. They surged in front of the Blue Devils 40-35 by the end of the third quarter, but were outscored 24-12 in the fourth.

Mount Gilead got 19 points from Madilyn Elson and 17 from Greer Simpson in the game. Faith White added eight.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

