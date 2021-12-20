Cardington boys get first win Friday

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington picked up their first win of the season on Friday in topping Fredericktown 56-44.

After holding the Freddies to two points in the second quarter, the score was 24-15 at the half and the team lead throughout in picking up the win. Nate Hickman led the team with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Also, the freshman duo of Journey Williamson and A.J. Brehm combined to provide the Pirates with 23 points and 14 rebounds.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead moved above .500 at 4-3 (3-2 in KMAC play) with a 68-57 home win over Danville Friday night.

The Indians were tied with their opponents at 17-17 after the first quarter and 30-30 at the half, but were able to pull away in the second half. They took a 19-14 edge in the third quarter to lead 49-44 and then outscored Danville 19-13 in the fourth to claim the win.

Elijah Chafin scored 27 points to pace MG, while Paul Butterman hit three three-pointers in scoring 17. Carter Kennon hit for 13 points and Aaron Gannon added eight.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor (3-4, 2-3 in league play) led undefeated Centerburg for a good part of their home basketball game with the Trojans on Friday, but couldn’t hold on in suffering a 47-40 loss at home.

The game was tied at seven after the first period, but Northmor took a 21-19 lead into the half and held a 33-29 advantage going into the fourth. However, Centerburg outscored their hosts 18-7 over those eight minutes to come from behind.

Grant Bentley led Northmor with 24 points, hitting four three-pointesr in the game. Graesin Cass added eight.

Highland Scots

Against a powerful Shelby squad, Highland fell to 1-5 overall and 0-4 in league play after suffering a 77-42 loss.

The Scots struggled in the first half Friday, falling into a 26-7 hole after eight minutes of play and then trailing 49-19 at the half. Highland played better in the second half, staying within a 28-23 margin of the Whippets, but would not be able to cut into their deficit.

Jordan Bellamy hit three three-pointers and scored 15 points to lead the Scots. Garrett Fitzpatrick added eight.

