MG wrestlers at Watterson

Mount Gilead’s wrestling team placed ninth out of 19 squads at the Watterson Invitational on Saturday, scoring 77 points in the process.

The Indians only fielded wrestlers in a handful of weight classes, but made the most of their numbers, with most of those athletes finishing in the top four.

Garrett George went 4-1 at 190 pounds to earn second place in that weight class. Isaiah Fisher also was 4-1 at 285 pounds, placing third in the process.

At 175 pounds, Ashton Clark went 3-2 to take fourth place. Justin Dendinger also placed fourth. Competing at 215 pounds, he was 2-2 on the day.

Also, Gabe Simpson went 1-2 at 150 pounds.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

