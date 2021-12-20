MG swim team has road meet

Mount Gilead competed against Upper Sandusky and Marion Pleasant in their first meet “on the road” on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Bucyrus Y.

“It was fun to be on the bus and head out to an away meet. We only had one away meet last season other than the champs and tournament, so the kids enjoyed it,”said coach Dina Snow.

The boys came in second to Upper Sandusky, 123-77.

“Upper has a large and experienced team with a group of very fast boys,” said Snow “We are in a transitional phase of trying to fill in some gaps left when two of our district qualifiers graduated last year. This is also a tough time for us as a small school, because the same kids that swim also sing in choirs, play in the band and act in plays, and all of that is going on right now!

“For the girls, it was fun meet because we were able to have both our 200 medley and 200 free relay compete for the first time this season. The girls came in third, but were able to put 40 points on the board even though we only have four competitors. “

First place finishes: Joel Conrad, 200 IM and 500 free; Michael Snopik, 50 free.

Second place finishes: Taylor Robinson, 100 free and 100 back; Snopik, 100 back with a PR; Luke Fraizer, 100 breast; the boys 200 medley relay (Snopik, Fraizer, Mason Kidwell and Cole Hershner); the boys 200 free relay (Hershner, Fraizer, Kidwell and Conrad) adn the boys 400 free relay (Kidwell, Snopik, Hayden McClelland and Conrad).

Third place: Kidwell, 100 fly; Hershner, 100 breast; the girls 200 medley and free relays (Taylor Robinson, Kamry Grandstaff, Ella Fraizer and Jillian Jones);

Adding additional points: Ella Fraizer in the 50 free and 100 breast; Luke Fraizer, 50 free; Grandstaff, 100 free and 100 breast; Hershner, 100 free; Carson Mowery in the 100 free; Jones, 50 free and 100 back; and Hayden McClelland, 100 back.

Wyatt Mowry achieved personal bests in the 50 and 100 free, as did Aydyn Newson in the 100 breast and Josh Davis in the 50 free. Brice Haughn, Mowery, McClelland and Newson also teamed up to field an additional 200 free relay for MG.

Information received from Dina Snow.

