Gompf part of D-II college officiating crew

McKINNEY, TEXAS — Longtime local football official Greg Gompf was part of the crew that officiated the College Football Division II National Championship game Dec. 18 at McKinney ISD Field.

Gompf has been officiating high school football for 11 years and also works college football in the North Coast Athletic Conference. He has worked numerous high school playoff games in Ohio.

He is a 2003 graduate of Mount Gilead High School and a 2007 graduate of the University of Toledo where he played baseball for the Rockets. He is married to Morgan, and is the son of Gene and LeAnne Gompf of Cardington.

Ferris State defeated Valdosta State 58-17 to claim its first national title.

Greg Gompf is shown with the College Football Division II National Championship officiating crew; he is at center right. Greg takes a moment with his wife Morgan prior to the game. Courtesy photos