All-Ohio, District athletes named

A number of local football and volleyball players earned All-Ohio and All-Central District recognition in their sports.

Three Morrow County girls received All-Ohio volleyball recognition. In Division II, Highland senior Kendall Stover earned first-team recognition, while teammate Ashlynn Belcher, also a senior, was a second-team pick. Junior Audrey Brininger of Cardington was selected as a first-team pick in Division III.

Those three players also were first-team picks in the Central District, with Stover named the Player of the Year in Division II and Brininger being the Player of the Year in Division III.

For the Pirates, Cadie Long was named to the first team in Division III, while Izzy Wickline and Jadine Mills were second-team selections. After first-team picks Stover and Belcher, Highland also had Zoya Winkelfoos named to the second team and Brylinn Tuggle receive honorable mention.

Northmor’s Reagan Swihart and Lexi Wenger both were Division IV first-team picks in the district, while both Emily Zeger and Lizzie Erlsten got honorable mention.

Morrow County also had one first-team All-Ohio football player in Highland sophomore running back Dane Nauman. Also for Highland, senior offensive lineman Turner Harmon was named to the second team and junior defensive lineman Chandler Stevens was selected to the third team. Both junior kicker Caleb Hunter and senior linebacker Eli Grandstaff earned honorable mention.

In Division VI, Mount Gilead had a pair of second-team All-Ohio picks in senior wide receiver Paul Butterman and senior punter Garrett Lamb-Hart. Northmor had five players recognized. Junior running back Max Lower and senior offensive lineman Duston Sanders both were third-team picks; while senior defensive lineman Gavin Whited, senior linebacker Garrett Corwin and senior defensive back Marcus Cortez all received honorable mention.

For Division VII, senior quarterback Nate Hickman and junior offensive lineman Colin McAvoy took home honorable mention recognition.

All All-Ohio selections in football also were first-team Central District picks.

For Highland in Division IV, Caden Holtrey, Cody Matthews and Jay Melchiori also received recognition as special/honorable mention picks.

Earning special/honorable mention for Northmor in Division VI were Andrew Armrose, Niko Christo, Gavin Miller and Trenton Ramos. They were joined by Owen High, Troy Likens and Judah Reid from Mount Gilead.

Also getting special/honorable mention were Cardington’s Ashton Plowman and Ayden Plowman in Division VII.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

